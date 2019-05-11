OTTAWA — Marie L. Ellerbrock, 101, of Ottawa died at 2:20 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born March 29, 1918 in Kalida to the late Joseph and Flora (Gerker) Recker. On April 19, 1939, she married Sylvester F. Ellerbrock. He died March 7, 2012.

Survivors include ten children: Ronald (Linda) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Shirley (Robert) Kissell of Columbus Grove, Arlene (Wilfred) Schroeder of Lima, Darlene Schroeder of Ottawa, James (Bonnie Debold) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Marilyn (Thomas) Stechschulte of Columbus Grove, Dennis (Patricia) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Kevin (Cheryl) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Cheryl (Anthony) Kuhlman of New Cleveland and Timothy Ellerbrock of Columbus; 32 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Marvin Ellerbrock; a son-in-law, Kenneth Schroeder; a daughter-in-law, Aggie Ellerbrock; four brothers and three sisters: Cletus Recker, Marcele Schroeder, Lavern Recker, Leonard Recker, Elvira Kolhoff, Henry Recker and Mildred Recker.

Family was everything to Marie and she enjoyed each opportunity where she could spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a pure love and reverence for God as a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she was past president for the Altar Rosary Society and recent honorary chairman for the capital campaign. Marie also enjoyed her flowers and gardening. She and Sylvester especially enjoyed vacationing with friends and wintering in Florida.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak and Fr. Jim Morman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will begin at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to the SPPS Capital Campaign or to the .

