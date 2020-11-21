1/
Marie Hall
ADA —Marie E. Hall, age 98, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:05 AM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on November 12, 1922 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Samuel and Ethel (Baxter) Carder. On October 16, 1944 Marie married William W. Hall and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1969.

Marie retired in 1990 after working for twenty years for the Harris Company of Findlay.

She is survived by her four sons: John (Roseann) Hall of Payne, Samuel Hall of Lima, Jerry (Paula) Hall of Ada and Geoffrey (Shirley) Hall of Lima; a daughter, Kathleen Gray of Findlay; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, a son-in-law; and a daughter-in-law.

A private family service will be held at a later date with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
