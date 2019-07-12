ALGER — Marie Kaiser, age 88, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:59 PM at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima, Ohio.

She was born on January 24, 1931 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Walter and Nellie (Underwood) Thompson. On December 5, 1948 Marie married Lewis E. Kaiser and he preceded her in death on September 21, 1999.

Marie formerly worked as a cook for the Upper Scioto Valley Schools for several years. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of Alger. Marie was a Blue Star Mother of three.

She is survived by three sons: Kenneth Kaiser of Clarksville, TN, Rodney (Carol) Kaiser of Bradford, OH and Dwaine (Kathleen) Kaiser of Brighton, MI; a daughter, Cheryl Lowe of Lima; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; and two sisters: Jean Miller of Ada and Doris Conley of Forest.

Marie was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thompson.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Rev. Calvin Waugh officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and until time of service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Hospice and/or the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger