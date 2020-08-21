1/1
Marie Niese
LIMA — Marie E. Niese, 61, died at 5:33 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her residence in Lima, Ohio.

Marie was born on June 9, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Albert G. Niese and Julianna M. (Siebeneck) Niese.

Marie was a life time member of St. Charles Catholic Church, served on the Board of Allen County Health Partners, a former Member of the AmeriCorps Volunteer and a member of MDA. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University. She retired from the Social Security Administration. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces & nephews and great nieces & great nephews. She was an avid Buckeye Fan. GO BUCKS!

She is survived by her siblings: Rose Ann (Lloyd) Minton of Lima, OH, Michael Niese, of Fort Wayne, IN, Patricia (Joe) Snyder, of Union City, OH, Ronald Niese, of Lima, OH, Betty (Mike) Quigley, of Liberty Township, OH, Mary Alice Niese, of Lima, OH, Barbara (Carl) Hambleton, of Lima, OH, sister-in-law, Sherri Niese, of Lima, OH; eleven nieces & nephews; six great nieces & nephews; a special care giver, Arlisa Hall. Our marvelous Marie will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Jane Niese, Albert Niese Jr., Gerald Niese, Donald Niese and Paul Niese.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio with a wake service beginning at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St Charles Catholic Church. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate. Entombment will be in Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Worked with Marie for many years. She was an inspiration. Very dedicated to our clients and allot of fun. Rest well sweet woman.
Rochelle Twining
Coworker
