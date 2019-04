ST. MARYS — Marie Reir, 75, died at 4:15 p.m. April 13, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Sweeney and Dan Griffin will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.