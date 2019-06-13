OAKWOOD — Marie Spangler, 81, of Oakwood passed away at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born August 3, 1937 in Alger to the late Jack M. and Alta (Switzer) Dearth. On March 25, 1961 she married her husband of 58 years whom she dearly loved, Roger J. Spangler, who survives in Oakwood.

She is also survived by three children, Rhonda (Gary) Church, Jeff (Melinda) Spangler, and Mark (Laura) Spangler all of Oakwood; 10 grandchildren, Tyler (Catherine) Church, Tate (Taylor) Church, Tanner Church, Trent Church, Tara (Matt) Adams, Tiffany Spangler, Alysha (Evan) Rookey, Luke Spangler, Grace Spangler, and Clint Spangler; eight great-grandchildren, Lillian Marie Church, Liam Church, Kyra Adams, Karisa Adams, Emerson Gamble, Jaxson Rookey, Colton Rookey and one on-the-way; four brothers, Jack (Carol) Dearth of Mt. Vernon, Gary (Shirley) Dearth of Cincinnati, Dale Dearth of Continental, and Denny (Faye) Dearth of Ayersville; two sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Kindle of Bedford and Sandy Sue (Darrell) Martin of Ft. Wayne, IN; and a brother-in-law, James Spangler of Paulding. She leaves behind all her nieces, nephews, and the many former students she adored.

Marie was a retired 2nd grade teacher having taught for 28 years in the Oakwood Elementary School system. She was a member of Roselm Christian Church in Roselm. She was a graduate of God's Bible College, Defiance College, Mount Saint Joseph College, Cincinnati, and was actively involved in farming with her husband. She was avid reader of the Bible.

Marie was active in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. They were the center of her attention and she always had a smile when she talked about them. She called all the children and grandchildren on their birthday to sing Happy Birthday to them. Marie loved baking and cooking and there was always an open invitation at her table to come and eat.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Roselm Christian Church in Roselm with Rev. Gary Church and Rev. Mike Roose officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Oakwood and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Gideon's Bibles.

