KALIDA – Marietta A. "Mae" Webken, 88, of Kalida died at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Van Crest of Delphos. She was born August 16, 1932 to the late Joseph and Rose (Ellerbrock) Warnecke. On April 22, 1953 she married Carl Webken and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2001.

She is survived by her children: Ann (Kevin) Miller of Kalida, Marge (Dennis) Heitmeyer of Kalida, Dennis (Kelly) Webken of Kalida, William (Cindy) Webken of Kalida, Robert (Lisa) Webken of Kalida, Joan (Kevin) Vennekotter of Miller City, Roger (Sandy) Webken of Glandorf, Michael (Kelly) Webken of Kalida; twenty-eight grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters-in-law: Catherine Warnecke of Lakeview, Phyllis Moening of Kalida; brother-in-law: Robert Trenkamp of Ottoville.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Meletus Warnecke, Alvin (Ruth) Warnecke, Leon Warnecke, Norma (James) Schroeder, Alma (Aloysius) Niese; sisters-in-law Helen Trenkamp, Luann (Leon) Kahle and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Moening.

Mae graduated from Columbus Grove High School. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida and its Altar Rosary. She was a farmer's wife and enjoyed gardening and canning what she harvested. Mae loved her flower beds and was sure to keep them beautiful each year. She was a baker and loved dancing, as well as, spending time with her beloved family. Mae wouldn't pass up a card game and was considered a jokester, because she loved to make people laugh. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorials may be made to Kalida Four Seasons Park.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com