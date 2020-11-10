COLUMBUS GROVE — Marilyn A. Roebke, 85, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. She was born October 6, 1935, in Leipsic, to Edward H. and Frances (Schroeder) Niese. They both preceded her in death.

On April 28, 1954, she married Harold Roebke, who preceded her in death on August 12, 1981.

Marilyn was very proud of her ten children, five sons, Carl (Kelley) Roebke of Columbus, MI, Donald (Sandy) Roebke of Columbus Grove, Mark (Tammy Waxler) Roebke of Findlay, James Roebke of Bluffton and Joseph (Lisa) Roebke of Kalida; five daughters, Caroline Lammers of Wauseon, Mary (Joe) Duling of Kalida, Margaret (Tom) Humphreys of Bluffton, Teresa (Ron) Duling of Glandorf and Amy (Vince) Morman of Columbus Grove; 35 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and one on the way; her brother, Frank (Janice) Niese of Ottawa; two sisters, Martha (Don) Turnwald of Kalida and Pat (Carl) Fuerst of Glandorf; and two sisters in-law, Helen Niese and Joann Niese both of Leipsic.

She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Carl (Marieta) Niese, Victor (Monica)Niese, Gene Niese and Bill Niese; and her sister in-law, Sylvia Niese.

Marilyn was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the CLC and Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Columbus Grove Senior Citizens and the Bowers-Slusser American Legion Auxillary. She also did volunteer work at The Meadows. She belonged to a Solo and Pinochle club. Marilyn loved playing cards, gardening, and working in her flower beds. She worked hard cooking, baking, canning and being a farm girl.

Marilyn's greatest joy was her family and was always ready to babysit at any time. Family gatherings were always filled with laughter and shenanigans.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Hilty Memorial Home, for their loving care they provided for their mom. A special thanks to Father David and Father Charles.

Services will begin at 10:00 am, Friday November 13, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 3:00-7:00 pm, Thursday November 12, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

"We want everyone to rest assured that if you are in anyway uncomfortable with attending the viewing or the funeral due to COVID, we as a family understand and most of all, we know our mom would understand." As an alternative, St. Anthony of Padua Parish has live streaming of their masses on their Facebook page.

Due to COVID, facemasks and social distancing will be required for visitation and funeral services. Please take a moment and remember our mother. Go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School or Hilty Memorial Home.