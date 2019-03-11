PANDORA — Marilyn Eileen Augsburger, 77, of Pandora left her earthly home on March 9, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1941 in Mt. Cory to the late Vernon L. and Odessa L. (Basinger) Augsburger.

Marilyn was employed at Rosebrook's IGA, Ted's Market and the Hilty Memorial Home. She was a member of the Pandora United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sisters, Janice Augsburger of Pandora, Margaret Miller of Bowling Green and Grace Burkhart of Columbus Grove. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved very much and three cradle kids, Brittany, Brandon and Bryan Sigler.

Marilyn was preceded in death by brothers', Robert Augsburger and James Augsburger; a sister, Edith (Augsburger) Rayl; brothers-in-law, Marvin Miller, Waldo Rayl; a sister-in-law, Laura (Bassett) Augsburger; a nephew, John Augsburger and two nieces Ruth Ann Miller and Marilyn "Mert" Burkhart.

Going home services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Pandora United Methodist Church. Pastor Duane Kemerley officiating. Family and friends are invited to stay for a luncheon immediately following the service at the church.

Those wishing to make a donation in Marilyn's name are asked to consider the Pandora United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.