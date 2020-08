ROCKFORD — Marilyn Morgan Butler, 93, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Van Wert.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at W.H. Dick and Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon. Pastor Lance Hostetler will officiate. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery, Union Township.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.