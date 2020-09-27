Marilyn Byrne

WAPAKONETA — Marilyn J. Byrne, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 6:48 a.m., Fri. Sept. 25, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor. She was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Gerald Douglas & Vivian Inez (Yant) McDorman, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 25, 1950, she married Richard N. "Dick" Byrne, and he died July 7, 2010.

Survivors include 8 children, Kathy (Joe) Schulte, Cridersville, OH, Mike (Cheryl) Byrne, Lima, OH, John (Barb) Byrne, Elida, OH, Mark Byrne, Wapakoneta, OH, Marty (Denny) Kemper, Wapakoneta, OH, Bill (Linda) Byrne, West Milton, OH, Paul (Anita) Byrne, Wapakoneta, OH, Becky (Bob) Bogden, Warren, MI, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, a brother, Duane (Joyce) McDorman, Courtland, OH, a sister, Kay McConnel, Dayton, OH, a sister-in-law, Cathy McDorman, Delaware, OH.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David Lynn McDorman, a grandson, 3 great-grandsons, and a brother-in-law, Jack McConnel.

Marilyn worked as a registered nurse at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, the Offices of Dr. Herman, M.D. & Dr. Stienecker, M.D., and retired from the Auglaize Acres. She was a 1947 graduate of Shawnee High School and a 1950 graduate of the St. Rita's School of Nursing. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and its Resurrection and Adult choirs. She was also a member of K of C Fourth Degree Ladies, the former Christian Mothers Sodality, card club, the Wapakoneta Woman's Club, and the St. Rita's Nurses Alumni Assn. She enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidering, shopping, and in her younger years, golfing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 1, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, Rev. David Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family & friends 12 noon- 1 p.m., Thurs. at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.