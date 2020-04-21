LEIPSIC — Marilyn J. Emans, 69, of Leipsic died 1:10 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born March 31, 1951 in Bluffton to the late Paul E. and Nina I. (Sawtelle) Emans.

Survivors include a daughter, Paula Baldridge of Findlay; a grandson, Garet Baldridge of Findlay; and a sister, Lynn Price of Canon City, CO.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sue Emans.

Marilyn retired from Whirlpool. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed riding her motorcycle in her spare time. As a teenager, Marilyn took Grand Champion in the horse show at the Putnam County Fair.

No local services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County at 4550 Fostoria Ave, Findlay, OH 45840.

Paula would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy Health St. Rita's and The Meadows of Leipsic for all their care of her mom.

