LIMA — Marilyn Elaine "Pickle" Fay, 85, of Lima, OH passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Marilyn was born on February 6, 1934 in Kenton, OH, a daughter of the late John H. and Clara L. Benjamin Nichols. She married James H. Fay, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen O. Fay, four siblings, Patsy Ruth Nichols, Joann Henley, John "Bud" Nichols and James "Butch" Nichols.

Marilyn is survived by three children, James H. (Ilene) Fay, Jr. and Stephanie A. Smith, both of St. James City, FL, and Patti (Ron) Benroth of Cairo, OH, 11 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pickle resided at Lost Creek Care Center in Lima and was a life member of VFW Post #8832 in Roundhead, OH. She formerly worked at Midway Restaurant with her sister, Joann. Pickle enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing Bingo.

Pastor Dave Schneer will begin funeral services at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with visitation from 4-6 pm.

Contributions may be given in her name to Putnam County Hospice, PO Box 312, Ottawa, OH 45875.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.