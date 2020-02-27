LIMA — Marilyn L. Graham, 78, of Lima passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kindred Hospital.

She was born on October 3, 1941 in Lima to Harry and Wanda (Reigel) Wade, who both preceded her in death.

Marilyn had worked as an edge turner at Findlay Industries for over 22 years. She had attended the former Shawnee Church of God.

She loved crocheting, canning and quilting. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her two sons Wesley W. and Anthony L. (Connie) Graham both of Lima; two daughters Kelly (Rick) Smoker of Wapakoneta and Lisa Graham of Lima; her six grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her one great-grandchild; her siblings Norma Jean Wade, Mary Burden, James L. Wade and her twin Carolyn Kohler.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM.

Pastor Mark Chambers will officiate the service.

Entombment will immediately follow the services in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

