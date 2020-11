Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Marilyn Joan (Herschel) Feldwisch, 92, died at 7:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Otterbein-St. Marys. Burial: Graveside services begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St Marys



