LIMA — Marilyn J Kendall, 90, passed away October 25, 2019, at 10:10 pm, in Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Marilyn was born June 27, 1929 in Lima, to Lee and Helen (Taylor) Shawler who preceded her in death. She married Daniel William Kendal who survives.

Also surviving are her children: David L. (Joan) Pence of Oregon, OH, Shari (Rob) Waltz and Wayne A Pence both of Lima, OH; Bill's children: Mattie (Terry) Hill of Mason, OH, Michael (Jeanine Tate) Kendall and Marisa (Rick) Sites both of Lima; seven grandchildren and one deceased; 12 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Bierly of Lafayette, OH.

She is preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Pence, a daughter-in-law, Chrys Pence and a brother, Robert Shawler.

Marilyn was a legal secretary for Jim Leonard and David Cheney for many years. She was a member of South Side Christian Church. She was a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from Noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Todd Cosart officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church.

