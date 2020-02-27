LIMA — Marilyn L. Graham, 78, Lima died at 11:50 a.m. on February 26, 2020 at Kindred Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

Pastor Mark Chambers will officiate the service.

Entombment will immediately follow the services in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com