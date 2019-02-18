CRIDERSVILLE — Marilyn J. Laupp, 88, of Cridersville went to heaven peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville. She was born to R. Nolan and Mary (Carnes) Cotner on July 22, 1930 in Lima, OH.

Marilyn was married to Eugene F. Beall in 1951 who preceded her in death on January 29, 1973. She is survived by two sons, Michael E. (Donna) Beall of Shelbyville, KY, and Anthony J. Beall of Lima, daughter-in-law, Sally Peyton of Lima, grandson Joshua M. Beall, of Chicago, IL, and grandsons Eric (Courtney) Pheneger of Sidney, OH and Ryan Pheneger of Lima, and her brother Robert C. Cotner of Lafayette, LA. She remarried the late Delmar Laupp in 1980 and they lived together in California where she was the Missions secretary at Los Gatos Christian Church (Venture Christian Church; www.venture.cc) and worked extensively with their global missions teams. They loved taking their RV throughout the United States, and visited many locations in Europe and the Holy Lands before settling in Cridersville.

Del preceded her in death in 2016 at Otterbein Cridersville. He is survived by his four sons, Bill, Greg, Michael, and Robert who all live out west. Marilyn loved traveling, especially to Bay View, Michigan where her family summered beginning in the late 1800s. Some of her most favorite times were sunsets on the pier in Bay View and watching her kids play at Petoskey Beach. She loved being outdoors, playing bridge, and socializing with her dear friends and family. She was a beautiful person inside & out, never met a stranger, and had a smile that would light up a room. She loved her Savior and was a generous and active member of Shawnee United Methodist where she taught Bible Study and Sunday School and rarely missed a church service. She will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted sons, and her many friends and acquaintances.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Shawnee United Methodist Church (7600 Zurmehly Road, Lima, OH 45806). Burial will be at Lima's Memorial Park Cemetery following the service (3000 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH 45804). Friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00PM and 6:00 - 8:00PM at Shawnee United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missions Ministries at Shawnee United Methodist Church (www.shawneeum.church). Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com/obituaries.