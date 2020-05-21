Marilyn Leopold
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KALIDA — Marilyn A. Leopold, 85, of Kalida, died 12:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born January 16, 1935 in Glandorf to the late Leonard and Theresa (Schroeder) Schroeder. On April 7, 1956 she married William Leopold Jr., he preceded her in death on April 18, 1989. Marilyn is survived by her children: William "Bill" (Julia) Leopold III of Kalida, Diane (Dan) Merkle of Columbus, Marie (Jamie) Hamilton of Kalida, Lois (Larry) Kaufman of Ottawa and Janet (Dan) Warnecke of Glandorf; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister: Eileen (Richard) Kindle; and sisters-in-law: Rose Mary (Art) Horstman, and Jane Leopold. Marilyn was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, and its Altar Rosary Society and choir. She loved to travel with her close friends and spend time with her family. Marilyn also enjoyed sewing, baking and helping out on the family farm. Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Memorial donations may be made to PHAALS Foundation or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved