KALIDA — Marilyn A. Leopold, 85, of Kalida, died 12:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born January 16, 1935 in Glandorf to the late Leonard and Theresa (Schroeder) Schroeder. On April 7, 1956 she married William Leopold Jr., he preceded her in death on April 18, 1989. Marilyn is survived by her children: William "Bill" (Julia) Leopold III of Kalida, Diane (Dan) Merkle of Columbus, Marie (Jamie) Hamilton of Kalida, Lois (Larry) Kaufman of Ottawa and Janet (Dan) Warnecke of Glandorf; thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister: Eileen (Richard) Kindle; and sisters-in-law: Rose Mary (Art) Horstman, and Jane Leopold. Marilyn was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, and its Altar Rosary Society and choir. She loved to travel with her close friends and spend time with her family. Marilyn also enjoyed sewing, baking and helping out on the family farm. Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Memorial donations may be made to PHAALS Foundation or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.