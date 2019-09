VANDALIA — Marilyn Ann Masonbrink, 82, died Sept. 14, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina. The Rev. Jeff Gramza will officiate. Burial will be in Swamp College Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Sunday at the church.