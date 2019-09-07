BLUFFTON — Marilyn Jane (Lippincottt) McGilliard, age 94, passed away September 2, 2019, at the Bluffton Mennonite Home.

She was born on May 17, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to the late Gale Marshall and Mildred F. (Davis) Lipincott. On April 30, 1950 she married Edgar W. McGilliard who preceded her in death.

Mrs. McGilliard was a 1943 graduate of Shawnee High School where she was a reporter on the Chief Newspaper as well as a yearbook staffer her senior year. She then attended and graduated from the Bowling Green State University with a degree in business administration. She worked at City Loan as a private secretary.

Mrs. McGilliard was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Washington Chapter #195 where she was a star point. She grew up attending Epworth UMC in Lima, Ohio which is now known as Family of Faith. She also attended the First United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Ohio where she was an active United Methodist Woman Circle Leader. She also attended Heidelberg Reformed Church, Lima, Ohio where she loved Sunday Sermons from the church's pastor, Robert Pepple.

Survivors include two nephews, by marriage; Paul McGilliard of Norwood, Missouri and John McGilliard of the Fox Island, Washington and she was preceded in death by a nephew, George McGilliard.

The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Lima, Ohio. Pastor Robert Pepple will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to service at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton Mennonite Home, Heidelberg Reformed Church or the donor's choice.

CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES in Lima, Ohio is honored to have been entrusted with the McGilliard family arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.