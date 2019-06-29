LIMA — Marilyn Parmenter, age 89, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at The Springs of Lima.

Marilyn was born October 17, 1929 in Lima, OH, to the late David B. and Elizabeth C. "Betty" (Chapman) Thorburn. On May 30, 1951 she married the love of her life, James H. "Jim" Parmenter. They shared almost 68 wonderful years of marriage before Jim's passing on May 12 of this year.

Marilyn was a 1947 graduate of Lima Central High School and a 1951 graduate of the Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she received a B.S. in education. From 1951 to 1954 she worked with her husband at the Parmenter Printing Company. From 1968 to 1973 she was a substitute teacher with Shawnee Schools. She then worked for Allen East Schools, teaching third grade for eight years and sixth grade one year at Harrod Elementary. In 1982 Marilyn went to work in the office of the Allen County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1994. Marilyn was an active member of the Lima Community, serving as a board member and vice president of the YWCA, co-chair of the Christmas Tree Festival, past president of the Sorosis Professional Women's Club and board member of the Friends of Music Association. She was also a past member of the American Association of University Women, the Philomathean Club, Mentor Club, life member of the Jayceettes, First Families of Allen County, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Trinity Chapter # 16 Order of the Eastern Star. Marilyn was a lifelong member Trinity United Methodist Church, where she and Jim sang in the choir for many years. They enjoyed formal dancing with the Lima Cotillion Club, where the found many lifetime friendships. After retirement, Marilyn and Jim loved traveling and went on many wonderful trips across the US and abroad. They visited many out-of-state friends and relatives. They went to Boston more frequently after their two granddaughters were born. Grammy and Gramps were so proud of them. Marilyn also volunteered in the gift shop at St. Rita's Medical Center, and attended water aerobics at the YMCA. She bought a computer and mastered email to stay in touch with friends and relatives, as well as spending many hours challenging Freecell. Marilyn's favorite social activity was playing Bridge with various groups. She was very skilled and played at least three times a week well into her eighties. She and Jim were both avid readers and music lovers, as well as ardent Buckeye, Patriots and Red Sox fans.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Mike) McFarland of Lima; son, Rick (Robin) Parmenter of Sudbury, MA; two granddaughters, Nicole and Jessica Parmenter; two nieces, Lana (Rev. David) Gerber of Cridersville and Kay Monus of Lima.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Parmenter, and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann (Lyle) Barber.

Marilyn's wishes, like Jim's, were that no services be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to The or The .

