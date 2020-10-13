COLUMBUS GROVE — Marilyn J. Schroeder, 90, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born on May 13, 1930, in Lima, to Lewis K. and Edna G. (Wright) Irwin, Sr.

On September 30, 1950, she married Wilbur "Bill" Schroeder, he survives in Columbus Grove.

Marilyn is also survived by her son, William I "Bill" (Janet) Schroeder of Columbus Grove; her two daughters, Julie (Charles "Corky") Breeden of West Chester and Jane (Rick) Williams of Glandorf; 7grandchildren, Clay Breeden, Cody Breeden, Chris (Marjorie) Schroeder, Katie (Brad) Campling, Taylor (Tyler) Hayson Carson Williams and Austin Williams and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Hayson.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Kemmer (Jo Ann) Irwin, Jr.

Marilyn was a graduate of Lima Central School. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Marilyn loved people. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing with two groups of friends for over 50 years. She was a stay at home mom, who took great pride in her home. She had a flair for decorating and enjoyed antiques, flower gardening and decorating for Christmas.

Her heart's mission was centered on her husband, children and grandchildren. They were the most important and she treasured family gatherings.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.