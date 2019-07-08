CONTINENTAL — Marilyn Jeanette (Schubert) Smith, aged 82, passed away on July 7, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born to the late Olin and Kathryn (Hill) Schubert. She married Kenneth Ray Smith, Continental, OH, June 18, 1955, who died in 2002.

She is survived by 6 children, Allen (Rose) Smith of Continental, Larry (Juanita) Smith of Ottawa, Amy Smith of Indianapolis, IN, Cynthia (Richard) Lenhart of Wapakoneta, Charlene (Ed) Johnson of Kunkle, and Darlene (Dean) Kaufman of Ottawa, 14 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; a sister, Loretta (Don) Wight of Madison, AL; sister-in-law, Kathy (Don) Steiner of Pandora; brother-in-law, Harry Gray of Paulding; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Jack and Gene Schubert, and sisters-in-law, June Schubert, Norma Jean Schubert, Donna Gray and Ruth (Don) Boday.

Marilyn attended both Continental and Ayersville High School and graduated in 1955 from Ayersville. She has many fond memories of those days. She enjoyed driving tractor, crafts, collecting salt and pepper shakers, decorating cakes, genealogy, and time with family at school sporting events and gatherings.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with Rev. James States officiating. Burial will follow in North Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Continental Library or . Online condolences maybe expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.