LIMA — Marilyn A. Wallace, age 86, was called into the presence of the Lord at 11:15 am, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System with her family by her side.

Marilyn was born January 18, 1934 in Lima, to the late Alva E. and Louise E. (Cozart) Shook. On October 6, 1956 she married the love of her life, Edward J.Wallace who preceded her in death in August of 1992.

Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Lima Central High School. She had previously worked at the First National Bank of Lima and Ark of Sweets. Marilyn enjoyed boating, spending time with her family at Indian Lake, fishing, gardening and the monthly lunches with her high school classmates. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.

She was blessed with two children, Thomas E. Wallace of Lima and Richard E. "Rick" (Cynthia) Wallace of Columbus Grove; two grandchildren, Bradley (Jackie) Wallace of Holland, MI and Sandra (Cody) Murphy of Huber Heights; and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Wallace and Everett Murphy.

Other survivors include two sisters-in-law, Margaret Steinke of Alger and Marilyn (Vern) Aller of Lima.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jeanine (Lawrence "Bud") Thatcher and two brothers-in-law, James (Saverna) Wallace and Harold Steinke.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Wanda Werking will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 and 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.