LIMA — Marilynn Jean Butler, 59, died July 16, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. The Rev. Pat "Gladdog" Bayman will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.