Marilynn Butler

LIMA — Marilynn Jean Butler, 59 of Lima, passed away July 16, 2020, at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Marilynn was born June 19, 1961 in Lima, to Harry and Frances (Brogee) Clay, who preceded her in death. On June 13, 1987, she married John Butler, who survives her in Lima. Marilynn was a 1979 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She worked many clerical jobs until she owned and operated Tattoos By The Butler with her husband. Marilynn and her husband were early members of the Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club and she volunteered for several area organizations, including the Allen County Museum and the Allen County Council on Aging. Marilynn was a sound mixer for her husband's rock bands. She loved children, the elderly and animals; she will be dearly missed by anyone who had the honor of knowing her. In addition to her husband, Marilynn is survived by her sisters, Kathleen (Don) Miller and Jeanette (John) Evans; brothers, Robert (Denise) Clay, Daniel (Adelle) Clay and Donald Clay, sisters-in-law, Merillyn Paxson, Inga Skorupski, Darla Butler, Ann (Kenny Howard) Newland, Shelly Borger and Shirley Clay; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Marnie" and many special friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jim Skorupski and Marty Butler and in-laws, Merill and EvaJean (Holbrook) Butler. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Pat "Gladdog" Bayman to officiate the service. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Given the current Covid-19 conditions, masks are required in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.