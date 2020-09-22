1/1
Marina Jett-Swaney
1930 - 2020
LIMA — Marina Jo Jett-Swaney passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father at 8:15 a.m. on September 20, 2020 at the Springs in Lima, Ohio. She was 89 years old.

Marina Jo "Joey" was born on November 5, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the late Kermit L. and Mary C. (Moyer) Westbay, who preceded her in death.

She married Floyd Edwin Jett on June 4, 1949 who passed away on March 8, 1989, just before their 40th Wedding Anniversary. In October 1990, she married M. John Swaney, who passed away in November 2018.

Marina Jo was a Professional Secretary all of her life having worked at the First National Bank, Later known as the Huntington Bank and had been the Secretary to the Bank President. She retired from International Brake Industries, also serving as Secretary to the President.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and later Shawnee United Methodist Church in Lima. Jo served on many different committees, in a variety of organizations she belonged to.

She was a member of the Iota Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Lima Eagles Women's Auxiliary and Lima Moose Womens Auxiliary.

After retiring from International Brake Industries, Jo volunteered her time at St. Rita's Hospital. Marina Jo deeply loved her Heavenly Father, her family and the many, many friends she made along the way in her Book of Life. She enjoyed going for car rides, going out to eat, dancing, reading, Bluegrass concerts, Buckeye Football and her Bunco Group.

One of her favorite loves was writing poetry. She loved Daisies and Cardinals.

Jo is survived by her two daughters, Jane Elizabeth (Walter J.) Smith, of Lima, Amy SuAnn (J. Michael) Romey of Bluffton and son, Jonathan Edwin (Charlene Stein) Jett, of Hilliard, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Matthew Edwin (Lerma) Smith, Mark Roland (Lisa) Smith, Anne (Justin) Taylor, Jennifer (Erik) Faulkner, Kevin (Alexis) Romey, Joshua M. Jett, Sarah (Corey) Catlett, Emma (Tyler Martin) Jett, and Ian Jett; nine great grandchildren, Paige and Ethan Smith, Vincent (Maci) Helton, Samuel and Adam Smith, Harper Taylor, Riley and Kohen Faulkner and Canaan Catlett. She is also survived by her only sister, Corrina Jane Arnett of Franklin, North Carolina, with her brother-in-law, Raleigh B. Arnett, also preceding her in death.

Due to Covid-19, a private family Graveside Service will take place at the St. Matthews Cemetery, Cridersville, Ohio with Pastor Mike Westbay, officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Iota Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Psi Sorority and the Lima Public Library, Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
