NEW BREMEN — Marion C. "Mamie" Rump, 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. at the Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices of St. Marys.

Friends may gather at 10 a.m. to pray the Rosary followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 Saturday at The Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen.