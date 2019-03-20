WEST LIBERTY — Marion V. Hemphill-Palmer, 93, of West Liberty, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2019, at Green Hills Care Center.

She was born in Lima on February 28, 1926, to the late Henry H. and Mary Edna (Horner) Turner. Her mother died when Marion was just 10 days old, so she was raised near Huntsville by her grandparents Charles Marion and Abbie Catherine Turner. Marion married Oris J. Hemphill on May 27, 1944 in Belle Center and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2010, after 66 years of marriage. She later married Gene M. Palmer on March 31, 2012, in West Liberty and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Linda Jean Roberts, brother Richard Turner, sisters Mary Eleanor (Raymond) Beacom, Alice (John) Lee, half-brothers Thomas Turner, Lee Turner, and Ed Turner; and half-sister Barbara Cooley.

Marion is survived by children: Dorothy (Barry) Allen of Harrod, Susan (Mike) Clum of Elida, and Richard (Carol) Hemphill of West Liberty; son-in-law Mike (Deb) Roberts of West Liberty; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a half-sister Shirley Micks of Westerville; half-brother William Turner; step-children: Micah (Lori) Palmer of Bellefontaine, Nancy (Michael) Patterson of Galena, Paul V. (Linda) Smith of Middleburg, and Larry Smith of Colorado.

Marion graduated from Huntsville School in 1944, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern in 1966, and her Master of Education in 1980 from Wright State University. She retired from Indian Lake Schools, where she taught English from 1966-1991. After retirement from Indian Lake Schools, Marion taught ESL at Honda Transmission Manufacturing from 2002-2008, when she and Oris sold the farm they lived on for 59 years and moved to Green Hills Community.

Marion was a member of the Huntsville Presbyterian Church, where she played piano and organ for 77 years. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International and the Logan County Retired Teachers Association.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7pm. Pastor Ben Beres will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at the Huntsville Presbyterian Church. A private family burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntsville Presbyterian Church, 6490 Fruit St. Huntsville, OH 43324.

