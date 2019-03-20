LIMA — Marion Francis 'Tiny' Parcell age 75, of Lima passed away at 3:52 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born May 10, 1943 to the late Roy W. and Rhea Ann Binkley Parcell. He married Janet Kay DeLong on June 15, 1990 who survives in Lima.

Marion was a laborer for Ford Motor Company and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of Congregational Christian Church of Lafayette. Tiny was a member of the Lima Eagles and V.F.W. He was an auto racing enthusiast who enjoyed NASCAR and Sprint car racing, he also flagged Sprint cars for 17 years. Tiny also attended 55 straight Indy Races.

Additional survivors include daughters: Karen (Randy) Parcell-Kill of Hebron, Ohio and Denise Parcell of Denver, CO, step-sons: Craig (Mary Ann) Mason of Findlay, Dana (Sue) Mason of Ada and Chad (Carrie) Mason of Cedarville, grandchildren: Heath McClintock, Kristen DeKok, Morgan Mason, Josh Mason, Chelsea Mason, Drew Mason, Riley Kill and Cooper Kill and 4 great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by a grandson: Seth McClintock and a sister Lucy Marie Henderson.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 22nd from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Congregational Christian Church in Lafayette with Pastor Charles Moeller officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery with Military Rites.

Memorial contributions may be given to Congregational Christian Church and The s and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.