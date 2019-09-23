LIMA — Marjean Faye (Irvin) Long 89, died at 9:35 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Marjean was born on March 8, 1930, in Gomer, Ohio to Willis Irvin and Norma (Gamble) Irvin, who preceded her in death. On December 31, 1953, she married Amos O. Long Jr., who preceded her in death on April 13, 2013.

Marjean was a graduate of Gomer High School, proud class of 1948, and Northwestern Business College, now known as UNOH. She worked at ACME Photo, Gomer Equity Elevator, and she also managed the family businesses, Long's Swimming Club and Long Lake Scuba. She was a member of Ohio Boer Goat Association, Gomer Congregational Church, Gomer CCL, Elida Band Boosters, Farm Bureau, and Grange. She was a Girl Scout leader for Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council and a life member of the Girl Scout Ohio State Fair Committee. Marjean was the first female member of the Gomer Go Getters Livestock Club, and she was honored to be the Ohio Ayrshire Queen of 1948.

She is survived by her children, Amos Oren (Michele) Long, Donise (Jewel) Woodard, and Fara (Nathan) Ewing; beloved grandsons, Adam Long, Thaddeus Woodard, Christian Long, Codey Ewing, and Colton Ewing; nephews, Irvin (Shirley) Crider, Drs. Tony (Megan) Crider, and Aaron (Lori) Crider.

She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Donabelle (Gail) Crider.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Thursday, September 26, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am on September 27, at Chamberlain- Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH, with family receiving friends an hour before the service. Pastor Jim Wilder will officiate.

Interment will be in Pike Run (Tawelfan) Cemetery, Gomer, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gomer Congregational Church or group on one's choice.