Marjorie Burns

LIMA —Marjorie Y. Burns, 85, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at The Heritage in Findlay.

She was born September 12, 1935 in Lima, to the Rev. V.I. and Helen (Herron) Sullivan, who preceded her in death. On January 2, 1959, she married James S. Burns, who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2005.

Survivors include two sons, David (Jaymee) Glenn-Burns of Cedar Falls, IA and Barry (Julie) Burns of Findlay and a daughter, Janel (Kurt) Nelson of St. Louis; a brother, Donald (Anna L.) Sullivan of Mansfield; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie Rose Glenn-Burns.

Marge was employed for more than 20 years by Faith Christian Church, formerly Shawnee Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Westside United Methodist Church, where she served for more than 30 years as organist and accompanist for the choir. Nothing made her happier than when her family was together.

Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trilogy Foundation, 2820 Greenacre Dr., Findlay, 45840 or Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Ave., Lima, OH 45805

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.