CONVOY — Marjorie J. Hoblet, 96, died at 8:21 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Interment and committal service will be limited to family and will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F.Cemetery.