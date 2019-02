LIMA — Marjorie Kiracofe, 99, died Feb. 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in Lewis Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.