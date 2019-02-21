LIMA — Alice "Marjorie" Kiracofe, 99 of Lima, former Bath Local Schools nurse and Lima Memorial Hospital nurse and volunteer, peacefully entered Heaven in her sleep on February 20. Marjorie was born on December 31, 1919, to Homer and Alvina Hilty of Spencerville, Ohio.

Marjorie took great joy in serving others as the hands and feet of Christ. Upon graduation from the Lima Memorial School of Nursing in 1940, Marjorie served as a nurse at Lima Memorial and later as a school nurse for Bath Local Schools for 26 years. Marjorie met her husband, Calvin Kiracofe, while serving as his mother's nurse at Lima Memorial. Marjorie supported Calvin as he ran their 160-acre farm. She delighted in raising their three children and managing their Sugar Creek Road home, where she washed every dish by hand.

After retirement from Bath Local Schools, Marjorie continued to joyfully dedicate herself to healthcare and agriculture. Over the last 24 years, Marjorie logged 24,000 volunteer hours at Lima Memorial. She volunteered with the American Red Cross, Richland Manor Nursing Home, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District and the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District. Marjorie deeply loved Jesus, and she served Him in several roles as a member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.

Marjorie looked for opportunities to generously bless others. Thousands of infants born at Lima Memorial received baby items she knitted, and many adult patients received lap afghans she made; in fact, Marjorie knitted her last pastel baby hat the week she died. She gave away her homemade jam, noodles and cookies as tokens of love.

Marjorie never missed an opportunity to update others about her family, who were a source of great joy for her. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Elaine (John) Emerick, son James (Lynna) Kiracofe and son Michael Kiracofe, her caretaker for five years; grandchildren Kimberly (Dr. Anthony) Lunato, Kathy (Dr. David) Moran, Dr. Kevin (Corinne) Emerick, Dr. Daniel (Liz) Kiracofe, Michelle (Sam) Huffman and Katie Kiracofe; 13 beloved great-grandchildren ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Roy Kiracofe and her brother, John David Hilty.

Calling hours are Sunday, February 24 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL and on Monday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. A celebration of life service honoring Marjorie will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren on Monday, February 25, 2019. Burial will follow in Lewis Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie's honor may be made to Pleasant View Church of the Brethren (4950 N. Thayer Rd., Elida, OH 45807), Lima Memorial Auxiliary (1001 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima, OH 45804 and Hospice.

