SEBRING, Fla. — Marjorie E. Pohlman, 80, passed away on April 26, 2020 in Sebring, FL. Marjorie was born to George and Esther (Brodbeck) Baum in Lima, Ohio on September 24, 1939. Marjorie had been a resident of Highlands County since 1981. She was a Baptist and worked in healthcare as a hearing aid specialist. Marjorie enjoyed shopping, reading and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving daughters – Tamera Snyder (John) of Delray Beach, FL and Kimberly Ward of Sebring, FL; a brother David Baum of Lima; 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her parents.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery prior to her burial.

Local arrangements are being entrusted to the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

Published in The Lima News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
