DAYTON — Marjorie L. Schindel, age 88 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She grew up farming, where she learned to be a hard worker and would enjoy gardening in her spare time. She had been a cook at the MCL Cafeteria for 23 years and loved her family deeply. She is survived children: Marcia Schindel, Sheryl (Jerry) Simpson, Kevin Schindel, and Robyn (Kevin) Miller, grandchildren: Ryan, Lindsey, Ashley, Jennifer, and Christian, seven great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law: Tom (Shirley) Schindel, and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: W. Paul Schindel, parents: Harold and Louetta Kuck, sister: Charlyine (Luther) Kantner, and brother: Marvin Kuck. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family