Marjorie Sellers
SPRINGFIELD, OH. — Marjorie Jean Sellers, 96, passed away peacefully at 4:35 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Northwood Village in Springfield. Marjorie was born in Lima, Ohio on January 27, 1924 to the late Walter F. and Iva May Smith. She is survived by a sister, Virginia (John) Bailey of Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two brothers - Roland (Florence) Smith, Walter (Miriam) Smith; two sisters - Grace (Perry) Allen, Charlotte Smith.

A devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother ~ Marjorie, married Cletus "Joe" Sellers on December 3, 1946 and they had celebrated 72 years of marriage together until his passing on January 2019.

She is also survived by her three daughters, Vickie (Richard) Guider of Springfield, Mickie (Denny) Bayne of Springfield, Beckie (Bob) Flippo of North Augusta, SC and two sons, Lary (Gloria) Sellers of Ellenboro, NC, Gary (Susan) Graymire of Phoenix, AZ. 16 grandchildren: Renae (Eric Gidley) Hardy, Stephanie (Scott) Grilliot, Shane (Jill) Guider, Troy (Jenny) Stachler, Stacy (Mace) Rood, Dawn (Pete) Flaherty, Stewart (Ryan) Bayne, Christine (Barry) Marshall, Jodi (Brad) Chamberlain, Jacob Brown, Sam (Robin) Savage, Joshua (Jennifer) Hurley, Joseph (Ryan) deceased (Tamara) Savage, Jeff Sellers, Carie (Ronnie) Blevins, Jaime (Christopher Gill) Sellers, and 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Marjorie was a homemaker, who enjoyed sharing her culinary skills, dancing, boating on Indian Lake, was an avid Cincinnati Red's fan and loved mall shopping with her family and friends. Marjorie and Joe spent countless hours with their grandchildren and family. After Joe's retirement, Joe and Marjorie enjoyed living in Fort Myers, FL for several years before returning to Ohio to be near their beloved children and grandchildren.

There will be no visitation and the family will have a private celebration of life and graveside service in the spring.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
