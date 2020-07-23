FOREST — Mark D. Autry, 63 of Forest, Ohio passed away at his home on June 20, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1957 in Santa Ana, California to Ann Yost who survives in Lima, Ohio. Mark attended Allen East High School in Lafayette, Ohio. Mark always loved to work with his hands, especially with anything electrical. Places of employment included Lima Armature Works and Fair Radio along with various other jobs. Playing the guitar, cars and building robots were just a few of his many hobbies. Besides his mother, Mark is survived by three daughters: Pamela (Mark) Parlapiano of Chillicothe, Ohio. Sarah (Richard) Sutton of Van Wert, Ohio and Samantha (Chris) Kister of Findlay, Ohio. Three sons Timothy Ditson of South Carolina, Tommy Autry of Lima, Ohio and John Ditson of Lima, Ohio.

Mark is survived by three brothers David W. (Karen) Autry Jr. of Strongsville, Ohio, Jeffrey (Cherie) Yost of Lima, Ohio and Craig (Denielle) Yost of Arlington, Ohio. He is also survived by two sisters Grace Yost of Lima, Ohio and Kim Black of Lima, Ohio. Mark is survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Mark was a loving father, and though we may not have seen him as often as we'd like due to life circumstances, he loved his children, grandchildren and family dearly.

He is also survived by his special friend Tammy Motter Vires. Mark was preceded in death by his Step-Father Carl James Yost who raised him from a very early age on. He was also proceeded in death by his infant daughter Rebekah Ann Autry. Memorial Services are to be held at a later date and friends and family will be notified in advance.