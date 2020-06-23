LIMA — Mark Douglas Batty, 51 of Lima, passed away June 18, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Mark was born December 3, 1968 in Lima, to Raleigh and Gertrude (Thomas) Batty; his mother precedes him in death and his father survives him in Lima.

Mark was a 1986 graduate of Lima Senior High School and attended Rhodes State and Ohio Northern University, where he studied Criminal Justice. He was the former owner and operator of Urban Gear and he was considered the X-Box King. Mark enjoyed poker, fishing, was an avid Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia Eagles fan and he loved to cook. Most of all, he loved to joke; he always had a smile on his face. Mark was a mentor to many children, coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and he will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his nieces, Anika (Da'Shawn) Florence of Lima and Quinese Batty of Japan; nephews, Quentin (Constance) Daniel of Lima and Jason Youngblood of Lima; special friend, Lakisha Hines of Lima; step-children, KeAshia Hines, Kameron Hines, Keana Hines and Kemya Hines; his siblings, Gail Hill of Desoto, TX, Romaine (Leroy) Jackson of Lima, Deborah Batty of Florence, AL, Karen (Robert) Downton of Lima, Iris Cousey of Lima, Lloyd (Chell) Batty of Birmingham, AL, Elton (Ann) Batty of Sidney, OH, Janice Savage of Crowley, TX, Jessica (Daniel) Wright of Cincinnati, OH and Sherman (Beth) Tyson of Springfield, OH and many nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Herman Tyson; nephew, Danielle Jackson and his brothers-in-law, Danny Hill and Frank Cousey.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on June 26, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Shawn Russell Sr. to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, the funeral home is asking that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.