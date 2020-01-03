LIMA — Mark A. Carder age 59, of Lima passed away 4: 29 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019 at Lima Memorial. He was born Feb. 20, 1960 in Lima to Jimmie R. and Marilyn A. Mault Carder, his mother survives in Lima.

Mr. Carder had worked for Procter and Gamble. He enjoyed Ohio State football and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Additional survivors include children: Diana (Russell) Hill of Seman, OH, Becky Carder of Lima and Brad Carder of Lima, 11 grandchildren, a sister Christine (Douglas) McDorman of Lima, a brother Scott (Blue) Carder of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Terry Carder and a nephew Brian Douglas McDorman.

Private family services will be held at a later date and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com