Mark Doorley

LIMA — Mark Joseph Doorley, Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 3:47 a.m. at the Wyngate Senior Living Center.

Mark was born Apr. 25, 1933 in Wapakoneta, OH, to Joseph and Caroline (Brands) Doorley who preceded him in death. On Sept. 12, 1959 he married Mary Rita Swissler Doorley who preceded him in death on May 19, 2009.

Survivors include their children: Mark (Cathy) J. Doorley, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, Brigid (Curtis) A. Slaton of Dayton, Maureen (Curtis) E. Oltman of Dayton, Thomas (Amy) V. Doorley of Centerville, Matthew (Laara) A. Doorley of Roswell, GA, Sara (Keith) M. Dooley of West Chester, and Mary Pat Doorley of Akron; sixteen grandchildren: Ben, Sally, Trent, Travis, Troy, Lauren, Caroline, Joseph, Elizabeth, Morgan, Abby, Mitchell, Brady, Mary Kate, Aidan and Zed; four step grandchildren: Keemia, Daria, Leila and Shaheen; twelve step great-grandchildren: Pocket, Bastion, Phelan, Raphael, Lily, Lucy, Benji, Sean, Kieran, Ronan, Jack and Harper.

He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Alice Youngs, Jane McCoy and a brother, Gerald Doorley.

Mark graduated from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN with an economics degree in 1960. He spent 30 years in the insurance industry, most of that time as an adjuster. He was active in the Lima Adusters' Association where he was a past president and treasurer; May 23, 2017 was proclaimed the Mark J. Doorley Day by the Association. He was a co-proprietor of Meat City, Lima. He was a faithful member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church, its Holy Name Society and was active in selling tickets and tip books for the annual church festival for over 20 years. He was an active participant in the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association's Lima Memory Walk since 2006. He was a proud supporter of Heartbeat of Lima. He was a member of the American Legion and served in the US Army.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Sergi officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery/St. Patrick Church Cemetery following the service with military rites at the cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, and on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Gerard's Church. The family requests that all attending the visitation and/or funeral Mass must have a face covering in place. There will be a Parish Rosary said at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's School for scholarship or the Alzheimer's Association, attention Mary Rita's Gang, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?idb=1221967435&df_id=44658&FR_ID=13682&mfc_pref=T&PROXY_ID=635178&PROXY_TYPE=22&44658.donation=form1

A profound thanks to, and appreciation for, the staff of Wyngate Senior Living for their love and care for Mark these last four years.

