ST. MARYS — Mark Dues, 84, died 10:02 p.m. September 23, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys, the Reverend Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home.



