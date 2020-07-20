Mark Feltz

SANDUSKY — Mark E. Feltz, 58, of Sandusky, formerly of Lima, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at his home from natural causes.

Born on February 4, 1962, in Lima, OH the son of Thomas Eugene and Myrna Lee (Huffer) Feltz. He was a 1980 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School. Mark had been working for Firelands Vending and been a member of the V.F.W.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Feltz of Lima; three brothers, Carl (Jody) Feltz D.C. of Lima, Rodney (Beth) Feltz of Wilmington and Gary (Heather) Feltz of Lima; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother; and a brother, Bruce Feltz.

It was requested by the family for Mark to be cremated. Private family services to be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Gethsemani Catholic Cemetery, in Lima, OH.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements are entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.

