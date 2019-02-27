ADA — Mark S. Garver, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 5:32 AM at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on June 29, 1955 in Lima to the late Albert "Bud" and Mae Ann (Evans) Garver. On July 6, 2007, Mark married Mary Fox who survives in Ada.

Mark worked as a machinist at BPR Manufacturing in Lima. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. Mark loved to go to garage sales and to collect antiques. He enjoyed history and doing genealogy. The family would especially like to thank the caretakers at St. Rita's on 4A, 7E, and 5K.

Also surviving are a daughter, Michele Garver of Alger; a son, Shawn (Bekah) Garver of Glen Rose, TX; a granddaughter, RayLynn Garver; a step daughter, Tanya Kerstanski; a brother, Gregg (Deb) Garver of Ada; five sisters, Maxine (David) Crawford of Columbus Grove, JoAnn Gullett of Roundhead, Toni (Terry) Brite of Ada, Robin (Backus) Wakim of Miami Beach, FL, and Lisa (J.B.) Risner of Ada.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Rev. Joe Royer officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice and/or the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.