DELPHOS — Mark P. Giesken, 57, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born July 26, 1962, to William and Alice (Laverick) Giesken in Lima, Ohio; they both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a son, Greg Rose of Delphos, three brothers, Mike (Alice) Giesken of Lima, Dave (Carol) Giesken of Ottoville, Joe (Mary) Giesken of Texas; two sisters, Kathy Hilvers of Ottoville, Evelyn Good of Delta;

He is preceded in death by a brother, William.

Mark worked for Domino's Pizza for over 20 years, retiring as a manger. Mark enlisted in the Marine Corps immediately after graduating from Ottoville High School. He was stationed in Okinawa, where he was an ambulance driver. He enjoyed sports and was a diehard Seahawks fan. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians. He was active in youth sports. He refereed soccer games, and was also a manager for the Ottoville High School basketball team. Mark loved Japan, was a true nature lover, and considered himself a Druid. He had many dreams and enjoyed living life on his own terms. He loved convertibles and was an avid reader. He loved playing video games and Dungeons & Dragons. His family gave him the title of "The One and Only Greatest Procrastinator".

Military services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation, open to the public, will be held one hour prior to the service.

Contributions can be made to the family.

