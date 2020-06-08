Mark Gilroy
TYBEE ISLAND, GA — Mark Edward Gilroy died peacefully at Savannah Beach Nursing Home in Tybee Island, Georgia on June 6, 2020.

Mark was born to Charles Edward Gilroy and Donna Mae (Virtue) Gilroy on August 16, 1960.

He graduated from Elida High School near Lima, Ohio and became a carpenter and woodworker for several cabinet makers in the area as well as operating his own handyman business. Mark loved animals and volunteered at Angels for Animals in Elida, Ohio. He enjoyed various types of music, rock concerts, playing his guitar, gardening and doing artwork. Mark also enjoyed working out at the YMCA, spending time with friends and family and especially loved just being at home with the love of his life, Pamela Johnson Berry and their dog, Cheyenne and several cats.

Mark is survived by his soul mate, Pamela Johnson Berry of St. Augustine, Florida; his sister, Pamela Kay (Gilroy) Houston of Savannah, Georgia; another sister, Chrystal (Gilroy) Turner of Louisville, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles "David" Gilroy.

Mark will be truly be missed by his family and friends for his kindness and love to all the people he met.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a small graveside celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Remembrances may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Pam and Chrystal. I am so sorry for the passing of your brother, Mark. Such a sad void our siblings leave in our lives when they pass.
Hugs to everyone.
Cindy Callahan Turner
Acquaintance
