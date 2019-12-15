OTTOVILLE — Mark R. Hilvers, 74, of Ottoville died 7:25 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 7, 1945 in Lima to the late George H. and Lucinda (Miller) Hilvers. On April 24, 1971 he married Kathy Giesken, who survives.

Also surviving is a brother: Philip (Carol) Hilvers of Ottoville, a sister: Jane Bonifas of Landeck, and 2 sisters-in-law: Norma Hilvers of Pennsboro, WV and Jane Hilvers of Ottoville. He dearly loved his many nieces and nephews and his dog. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Gerald Hilvers and Paul Hilvers and a brother-in-law: Richard Bonifas.

Mark was a life long cattle farmer and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. He was a loyal Cleveland fan following both the Indians and the Browns. He loved playing ball and played on several local teams for more than 20 years.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be at 3:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Putnam County Hospice, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the .