OTTAWA — Mark J. Honigfort, 58, of Ottawa died at 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 27, 1960 in Lima to Ralph and Claire (Sawmiller) Honigfort. His father is deceased, his mother survives in Kalida. On August 15, 1997 he married Elizabeth Gerschutz and she survives in Ottawa.

He is also survived by three brothers, John Honigfort, Dan (Linda) Honigfort, and Carl (Michelle) Honigfort all of Kalida; a sister, Pat Grey of Kalida; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Honigfort and his sister, Judy Honigfort.

Mark worked at Whirlpool for 20 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed in Alaska. Mark was a member of the Ottawa American Legion.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.